Best Ever Freight Loading of 7.11 million tonnes for February-2023 by Central Railway

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 01:31 AM IST
Central Railway's Freight Loading of 73.16 million tonnes for the period April-2022 to February- 2023, against loading of 68.57 million tonnes over the same period of 2021-22, with an increase of 6.69%, is the Best Ever loading for April-February of any year.

Central Railway earned traffic revenue of Rs.727.27 crore in February-2023 as compared to Rs.625.89 crore in February-2022, which is an increase of 16.2%.

Central Railway has registered Coal loading of 903 rakes in February-2023 as against 885 rakes in February-2022. Loading of Iron & Steel has increased to 144 rakes in February-2023 as against 102 rakes in February-2022. Also 76 rakes of Automobiles have been loaded in February-2023 as against 50 rakes in February-2022.

Central Railway has improved performance in all commodities which has enabled it to achieve the incremental loading over last year.

42 rakes of onion in February-2023 as against 16 rakes in February-2022

200 rakes of Petroleum products have been loaded in February-2023 as against 176 rakes in February-2022

114 rakes of Fertilizer have been loaded in February-2023 as against 87 rakes in February-2022

31 rakes of de-oiled cakes have been loaded in February-2023 as against 7 rakes in February-2022

Container loading in February-2023 improved by 4.4% over last year. 661 rakes have been loaded in February-2023 as against 633 rakes in February-2022

NTKM, which is payload of one tonne carried over one km increased by 14.4% in the month of February-2023 as compared to February-2022.

