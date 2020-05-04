Coronavirus in Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray wants to curb COVID-19 in the state by the end of May

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, set an ambitious target of May end to the divisional commissioners and district collectors to control the pandemic in the state. He directed them to pull up the socks and strictly implement coronavirus containment measures during the lockdown 3.0 and warned that he will not tolerate any lethargy in it.

In a video conference, Thackeray asked the divisional commissioners and district collectors to plan further and implement containment measures, especially when the number is rising. He appreciated their efforts to conduct more tests, but reiterated that he wants CoVID-19 be brought under control by May end.

On the transfer of stranded migrant workers to their home states, Thackeray said the movement of labourers belonging to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is gathering momentum, as these states have not come out with some strict guidelines allowing entry of these workers. However, the CM referred to the conditions introduced by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab on allowing entry to workers moving from Maharashtra.

''UP, Karnataka and Punjab have clearly stated that migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra should complete medical tests and be physically fit. They should undergo a 14 day quarantine to reassure that they are not affected by the CoVID-19 pandemic. This will reduce the pace of movement of migrants belonging to these states,'' said a senior bureaucrat who was present at the video conference. He informed that there are around 6 lakh migrant workers currently being looked after by the state government in relief camps and shelter homes across the state.

Thackeray expressed displeasure over the decision taken by the Indian Railways to charge state governments for ferrying people stranded due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in its 'Shramik Special' trains. The fare would include the cost of sleeper class ticket, super fast charge of Rs 30 and Rs 20 for meals and water per passenger. He opined that the stranded migrants workers should have been allowed to travel free of charge.