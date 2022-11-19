e-Paper Get App
Thackeray camp leader Neelam Gorhe denies joining Shinde faction

Thackeray camp leader Neelam Gorhe denies joining Shinde faction

Says her commitment to Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is firm and will remain forever.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Neelam Gorhe |
Mumbai: Amid news reports about her joining the Shinde camp, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Deputy Leader and Spokesperson Neelam Gore on Saturday released a strong denial in her tweet. The trigger for news reports about Ms Gore quitting the Thackeray faction and joining the Shinde camp was her meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla when the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present.

‘’I had a meeting with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha yesterday. Various exaggerated and baseless stories were circulated about it. I want to make it clear again that I did not have any political discussion with anyone during this meeting. My commitment to Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is firm and will remain forever,’’ she clarified in a tweet.

article-image

Gorhe discusses women’s oppression and Shraddha Walker case

Gorhe said that she had discussed with Birla a whole range of issues, including women’s oppression in Maharashtra and the Shraddha Walker’s death case. She added that the Lok Sabha Speaker has assured her that he will look into the incidents of women’s oppression in Maharashtra.

Gorhe said that infrastructural facilities should be developed at strategic locations for the benefit of women. She called attention to the neglect of the forts and temples of Maharashtra by the Central Archaeological Department.

Appropriate measures required for safety and self-respect of women

‘’Appropriate measures should be taken for the safety and self-respect of women working in the army and in important places,’’ said Gorhe. She demanded that appropriate action be taken against the accused, who was arrested in Shraddha Walker's death case.

Gorhe said that the state government has been requested to appoint a leading lawyer, Ujwal Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor in this matter. Gorhe approached the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, and he immediately gave his consent while assuring action in this regard.

article-image

