'Terrorism Is The Most Heinous Crime Against Humanity': Amit Shah Pays Tribute To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims, Salutes Brave Soldiers Who Fought Back |

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed India’s “leading role” in the global fight against terrorism, acting against its every form, as he paid tribute to the soldiers, police personnel and the innocent people killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

In a post on X on the anniversary of the attack, Shah said the terrorist attacks on Mumbai on this day in 2008 shook the entire nation.

He saluted the soldiers who laid down their lives while "giving a crushing response" to the terrorists and paid tribute to all the innocent people who lost their lives.

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"Terrorism is the most heinous crime against humanity. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terror is being praised worldwide. Today, India is playing a leading role in the global fight against terrorism, taking decisive action against every form of terror and every conspiracy," he said.

On November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who sailed into Mumbai from Pakistan launched a gruesome coordinated terrorist attack on innocent citizens in the cosmopolitan city, leaving 166 people, including foreigners, dead and more than 300 injured, making it one of the deadliest terror strikes in an Indian city.

The attack, which continued until the morning of November 29, targeted several iconic locations bustling with people, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Trident Hotel, Nariman House (Chabad House), Leopold Cafe and Cama and Albless Hospital.

The terrorists, guided by their handlers cocooned in Pakistan through satellite phones, launched coordinated attacks on unarmed civilians, taking hostages and engaging security personnel in prolonged gun battles in which several senior police officers of Mumbai Police, including Hemant Karkare, were killed.

The terrorists were neutralised by operations of Mumbai Police and NSG and the exemplary bravery of Constable Tukaram Omble, who made the supreme sacrifice while nabbing lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, braving bullets from the terrorist's automatic gun.

Kasab was tried and hanged for his crimes.

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