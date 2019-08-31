Terror alert: Floodlights for sea link underbelly

Mumbai: Every Ganeshotsav, there is a high security alert. However, this festive season, there is a heightened threat perception at Mumbai's public spots.

This year, security agencies have installed safety railings and bunkers at Marine Drive and the Gateway of India. There are police commandos on the prowl.

Now, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), which has gained notoriety as a popular suicide spot, is being secured. Mumbai Police have asked the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to undertake illumination of a 2.5km stretch of the area below the sea link.

A tender has been floated for the work, at an estimated cost of Rs 8.44 crore. According to MSRDC officials, "Closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) are already in place above and below the sea link, which are monitored by Mumbai Police.

However, now, police have asked us to instal lighting below the bridge. This will make it easy for the Coast Guard and the Mumbai Port Zone security guards to patrol the area."

The proposed work involves supplying installation, testing and commissioning of energy-efficient LED floodlights. This effort will have to be in coordination with the power company, ensuring compliance with all the statutory requirements for enhancement of the existing electrical load. The appointed contractor has to submit a design for the project, as per the tender requirements.

Besides, the appointed company will have to provide one year's defect liability service from the date of completion of work, and a minimum three-year warranty for the LED floodlights.

Activist Sumaira Abdulali, who had earlier raised concerns over the illumination of Juhu beach said, "If the design of the floodlights is properly executed, there should be no issues.

Such was not the case at Juhu beach, where the work was not done properly. I feel if the lights are not placed properly, it will trouble motorists. I trust that the responsible agency (MSRDC) will take the help of a planner and appropriately place the floodlights."