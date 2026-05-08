Tensions Rise In BMC As BJP-Led Mahayuti Faces Fresh Rift Over Monsoon Inspection Exclusion

Mumbai: The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the BMC showed fresh signs of strain on Thursday, with Deputy Mayor and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Ghadi lashing out at BJP leaders for allegedly excluding Sena representatives from key inspections of Mumbai’s pre-monsoon preparedness projects.

Amid intensified pre-monsoon preparations, Mayor Ritu Tawde has led multiple desilting inspections across key suburbs with BJP leaders in tow, but Ghadi’s absence from these high-profile visits has fuelled speculation of internal discord within the ruling coalition. He conducted a separate inspection of desilting work along Safed Nallah and the Mithi river in Kurla on Thursday.

Addressing reporters, Ghadi said the mayor had not communicated details of the inspection drives carried out in the last two days. “We should have been invited for the inspection as we have been elected to the BMC together as part of the Mahayuti alliance,” He remarked, hinting at procedural disconnect. Ghadi directed officials to draw up evacuation plans for flood-prone areas and strengthen monsoon preparedness, while stating that desilting work in L Ward remained on track.

Dismissing the allegations, Tawde said there was no internal rift, adding that inspections were being carried out in a decentralised manner to ensure faster pre-monsoon preparedness. “The May 31 desilting deadline is nearing. Why should we gather at one place? If we cover all directions, the cleaning process will improve significantly,” she said.

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The latest friction is not an isolated incident within the civic alliance. Earlier, ShivSena group leader Amey Ghole had raised objections with former BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, alleging protocol lapses after the Deputy Mayor was seated in the fourth row during the ‘Mumbai Clean League’ inauguration in the Mayor’s absence.

According to civic officials, the BMC has so far completed 51% of its desilting target, with the island city recording the highest progress at 59%, followed by 57% in the western suburbs. Desilting is an annual exercise undertaken to minimise flooding during the monsoon, with 80% of the work scheduled before the onset of rains, 10% during the monsoon, and the remaining 10% after the season concludes.

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