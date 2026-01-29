Ten-Year-Old Thane Boy Becomes Police Officer For A Day, Fulfils Dream Ahead Of Birthday |

Ten-year-old Ansh Ingle from Thane, who is battling a serious congenital heart condition, fulfilled his dream of becoming a police officer for a day at the Vashi Police Station on January 26, a day before his birthday. The heartwarming initiative was organised by the Make-A-Wish Foundation in coordination with the Vashi Police.

Brave Recovery from Surgery

Ansh, the son of a driver, had undergone a complex cardiac procedure — a bilateral bidirectional Glenn shunt — just a few weeks ago and is still recovering. The surgery was performed by Dr. C.S. Srinivas, a Senior Pediatrician, Director of Academics, and Coordinator of Medical Services at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care, Kharghar.

A Warm Police Welcome

Dressed in a police uniform, Ansh was warmly welcomed by Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar and other police personnel at the Vashi Police Station. As a special gesture of honour, he was seated in the chair of the Senior Police Inspector, a moment that left everyone present emotional and inspired.

Birthday Dream Comes True

January 27 marked Ansh’s birthday, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation arranged the experience a day earlier so that he could celebrate his special day by fulfilling his long-cherished dream. During his visit, Ansh observed the functioning of the police station, interacted with officers, and experienced the disciplined environment of the force.

Inspiring Words from Police

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar said Ansh’s courage and positivity were deeply inspiring. “Despite fighting a serious heart condition and recovering from surgery at such a young age, fulfilling his dream today fills us with pride. A police uniform represents not just authority but responsibility towards society. Being able to honour him is our privilege, and this moment will remain unforgettable for all of us,” he said.

Make-A-Wish Creates Joy

Make-A-Wish Foundation volunteer Divya Kotak said the initiative was aimed at giving Ansh a moment of happiness and strength during his recovery journey. “Seeing his dream come true just before his birthday was extremely emotional for all of us. He also saw the parade of Republic Day at Vashi police station and the flag unfurling. When asked what he will do by becoming a police officer, he said he will catch the thieves. We had also got a nameplate of his name to be used and then we cut a cake,” she said.

Tour of Police Station

He was shown around the whole police station, and its functioning was explained. His father Sudhir Ingale had accompanied him.

