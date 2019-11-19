Tempo driver booked after delivery boy dies

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police booked a tempo driver after a 22-year-old delivery boy seated at the back of his vehicle died after falling on the road. The driver identified as Ramesh Saroj, 31, has been booked for causing death by negligence.

According to the police, Ubir Chaudhari, a resident of Sewri was a delivery boy and worked on Saroj’s tempo. On Friday, when they were passing through Bhakti Park in Sion, suddenly the tempo jumped from a speed breaker duo to over-speeding, leading to Chaudhari who was at the back of the tempo to fall out.

According to the police, Chaudhari received head injuries and Saroj rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

After the incident, WTT police booked Saroj under the Indian Penal Code section of causing death by negligence (304, A).