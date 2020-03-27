Temples hold up torch in fight against coronavirus: Shirdi's Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust donates Rs 51 crore

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 24,293 lives and infecting 540,807 globally so far, Shirdi's famous Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust donated Rs 51 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight the deadly COVID-19.

In a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra, authorities at Shirdi's Saibaba Temple had decided to close the temple for its devotees from March 17.

Not just Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust has also donated to help fight the pandemic. The Trust donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. “Our main motive is to strengthen the government’s plan to recover from the catastrophe and provide food to the poor people," said Trust’s secretary Acharya Kishore Kunal.

Earlier, Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Mumbai celebrated Gudi Padwa distributed food and bottled water to police personnel who were on lockdown duty.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday donated Rs 33.81 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund after all its personnel unanimously decided to contribute one day salary towards combating coronavirus.

Meanwhile, total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country rose to 724 (including 66 cured/discharged persons and 17 deaths) on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.