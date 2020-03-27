Twitter thread with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ memes explains coronavirus lockdown better than PM Modi

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown with a view to combat the coronavirus outbreak, India saw a plethora of reactions to the news. Apart from several cancellations of events, many indulged in panic buying, or simply acting rebellious on streets inviting lathi charge by the cops. The hullaballoo has indeed helped content creators generate memes and jokes to keep social media entertaining for those isolated at home. However, this Kaun Banega Crorepati meme thread on Twitter explains the lockdown like no other. Also, you might end up reading it in the host Amitabh Bachchan’s voice.

The thread explains the events that followed after PM Modi’s speech at 8 PM on Tuesday. It tries to cover everything that has headlined off lately, such as – companies allowing employees to work from home, viral songs on coronavirus, smoking woes, those roaming outside despite lockdown, celebs not donating, and more.