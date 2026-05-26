Temple Trusts Demand Withdrawal Of Proposed Devasthan Inam Abolition Act, Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Extends Objection Deadline

Delegates with Bawankule on Tuesday (L) & Sunil Ghanwat (R) |

Mumbai: Representatives of the Ashtavinayak Temples, Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, Vidarbha Devasthan Samiti, and trustees of other prominent temples met the Revenue Minister of Maharashtra, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Tuesday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposed ‘Maharashtra Devasthan Inam Abolition Act 2026’.

Minister Assures Extension Until June 30 for Objections

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh said that Bawankule has assured them that the demands of the temple trustees would be considered with seriousness, promising an extension of the deadline until 30 June, to register objections and suggestions regarding the proposed draft act.

Temple managements in Maharashtra have said that instead of liquidating or selling the inam (gifted) lands of the temples, the Maharashtra Government must take strict action to clear illegal encroachments on them. On Monday, temple trustees, legal experts, and Hindu organisations unanimously passed a resolution demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the draft law, calling it a direct assault on Hindu religious properties.

Resolution Passed at Temple Land Protection Conference in Mumbai

The resolution was passed during a state-level ‘Temple Land Protection Conference’ held at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar National Memorial in Mumbai. Attendees criticised the Maharashtra government's proposed legislation, which aims to acquire nearly 4.5 lakh hectares of *Inam* (gifted) land belonging exclusively to Hindu temples.

A central issue discussed at the conference was the explicit exemption of Muslim Waqf Board properties from the draft law. Trustees and speakers questioned the equity of the state's approach, asking why Waqf properties are being protected while valuable Hindu temple lands face government acquisition.

Mandir Mahasangh Questions Why No Sanatan Board for Temples

Sunil Ghanwat, National Organiser of the Mandir Mahasangh, questioned the systemic disparity, asking why a dedicated "Sanatan Board" has not been established to safeguard Hindu temples in the same manner that the Waqf Board operates. Legal experts at the event further alleged that while the wealth of mosques and churches remains under religious control, temple funds are routinely subject to political misuse.

Delegations highlighted that many priests currently perform daily rituals for meagre incomes or purely out of devotion. The resolution called on the state to resolve priests' salaries, allocate dedicated funds to restore ancient and dilapidated structures, and provide financial assistance to economically weak temples.

Estate Officers Sought for Hindu Temple Properties

To safeguard religious assets, attendees demanded the immediate appointment of official 'Estate Officers' for Hindu temple properties to combat encroachment, mirroring the protections currently granted to Waqf boards.

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Trustees said that temple lands belong solely to the respective deities, maintaining that all temple offerings must be used exclusively for the preservation and propagation of Hindu Dharma.

The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh said that since the current government is pro-Hindutva, it must enact laws that safeguard the interests of temples. "Our relentless opposition will continue until this proposed draft, aimed at selling temple inam lands, is completely scrapped," said Ghanwat, who made an appeal to all temple trustees, priests, devotees, and citizens across the state to register their written objections and suggestions against this ordinance at the earliest.

During Tuesday's meeting, Bawankule is reported to have promised to clear encroachments on temple lands across the state. The minister also told the delegation that instructions will be issued to administrative levels, including Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, and Tehsildar offices, to accept objections and suggestions related to the proposed law.

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