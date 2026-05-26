Centre Asks Maharashtra To Examine Pioneering Flamingo Blue Carbon Urban Complex Proposal For Mumbai Region | Representational Image

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has responded positively to a proposal seeking creation of a globally pioneering Flamingo Blue Carbon Urban Complex across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), directing the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority to examine the initiative on a priority basis.

NatConnect Submitted Proposal to PM Ahead of World Environment Day

The proposal was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of World Environment Day by the NatConnect Foundation along with a 10-page policy white paper positioning MMR as a global climate-resilience model integrating wetlands, mangroves, mudflats, flamingo habitats, eco-tourism and blue-carbon finance.

In a communication signed by Pankaj Verma, Scientist in the Wetland Compliance Division, the Ministry appreciated the proposal and asked the state authority to take up the matter urgently.

Flamingos as Ecological Indicators of Tidal Ecosystem Health

The Centre also sought an action-taken report from the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority with a copy to NatConnect.

The proposal highlights flamingos as ecological indicator species whose movement across wetlands such as Thane Creek, Sewri Mudflats, Uran wetlands and Navi Mumbai’s coastal systems reflects the health of an interconnected tidal ecosystem.

NatConnect Warns Wetlands Viewed as Monetisable Land Parcels

According to the white paper, mangroves and tidal wetlands are among the world’s most carbon-dense ecosystems and serve as natural climate infrastructure by storing carbon, buffering floods, reducing heat stress and protecting biodiversity. It argues that healthy wetlands can generate long-term economic returns through blue-carbon credits, biodiversity finance, eco-tourism and avoided flood-damage costs.

NatConnect director B N Kumar said ecologically sensitive wetlands were increasingly being viewed as monetisable land parcels despite their immense environmental and economic value.

Environmentalists Link Wetland Destruction to Flood Vulnerability

The paper also raised concerns over CIDCO’s proposed monetisation of the 12-hectare DPS Flamingo Lake parcel, which is under consideration for Conservation Reserve status. It warned that short-term real-estate valuation models overlook the long-term economic role of wetlands as climate infrastructure.

Read Also Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Onion Growers Of Positive Solution As Centre And Maharashtra...

Environmentalists across MMR welcomed the Centre’s response. Nandakumar Pawar linked wetland destruction to rising flood vulnerability in the region, warning that reclamation and disruption of tidal systems weaken Mumbai’s natural flood-buffer capacity.

Jyoti Nadkarni described flamingos as keystone wetland species that help sustain marine biodiversity by aerating mudflats, oxygenating sediments and regulating blue-green algae.

Patki Says Mumbai's Wealth Lies in Wetlands, Not Concrete

Supporting the initiative, Shrikant Patki said Mumbai’s long-term wealth lay in preserving wetlands, mangroves and flamingo habitats rather than expanding concrete infrastructure.

Environmental groups warned that continued reclamation, pollution and piecemeal urbanisation could permanently damage one of India’s biggest climate-resilience opportunities at a time when extreme rainfall and climate volatility are intensifying.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/