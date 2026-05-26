Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Onion Growers Of Positive Solution As Centre And Maharashtra Coordinate On Price Crisis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde on Tuesday assured onion growers that both the Centre and the Maharashtra government are committed to resolving the ongoing onion price crisis, expressing confidence that a “positive solution” would emerge from the meeting convened by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

Government Procuring Onions at Rs 15.80 Per Kg for Farmers

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde said the government has already started onion procurement centres and is currently purchasing onions at Rs 15.80 per kilogram to provide relief to farmers.

“The government will not leave onion farmers in distress under any circumstances. We are fully aware of their difficulties and all necessary measures are being taken to protect their interests,” he said.

Centre and State Working in Coordination to Address Issue

Shinde said the Centre and the state government are working in coordination to address the issue and expressed hope that the upcoming meeting chaired by Amit Shah would result in concrete decisions benefiting farmers.

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticised the opposition over its protests on the onion issue, alleging that demonstrations were being staged merely for publicity and media attention rather than for farmers’ welfare.

Shinde Claims UPA Lacked Relief Measures for Onion Crisis

Recalling the UPA era, Shinde claimed onion prices had also triggered public distress during the Congress-led government’s tenure, but alleged that effective relief measures were lacking at the time. He asserted that the current governments at the Centre and in the state are firmly standing behind farmers and are making all possible efforts to ensure that onion growers do not suffer losses.

Moreover,Talking about onion prices, Fadnavis said the Centre had increased the procurement price by Rs 3.50 to nearly Rs 15 per kg and had started large-scale procurement operations.

Fadnavis Accuses Opposition of Photo Opportunity Protests

"We requested the Centre to hold a meeting on this issue. A meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday evening," he said, adding that both the state and Central governments have been intervening in the onion market.

Fadnavis accused opposition leaders of politicising the onion issue and staging protests for "photo opportunities".

He asserted the government was aware that additional long-term measures would be required to address the onion issue, and efforts would be made to find solutions during the meeting with the Centre.

Referring to protests in Nashik over onion prices, Fadnavis said, "The protest where roads are being blocked appears to be only a photo opportunity. Eyes that never teared up while cutting onions are shedding tears and blocking roads for photos," he said.

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