Temperature Hits 33°C As Heat Builds & Humidity Rises, Summer Tightens Grip In Mumbai |

Mumbai woke up to warm and humid conditions on Friday, with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius in the morning and expected to climb to nearly 33 degrees Celsius through the day. Clear skies and strong sunshine are adding to the discomfort, signalling the gradual intensification of summer across the city.

Weather experts warn that temperatures could rise further in the coming days, with parts of Mumbai likely to touch 36 degrees Celsius and above next week.

Brief Weather Shift Over Past Few Days

The current heat follows a short spell of relatively milder conditions earlier this week. Partly cloudy skies and gusty winds had kept temperatures slightly below normal due to the influence of westerly disturbances.

This change in weather also triggered rainfall and hailstorms in several interior districts of Maharashtra, offering temporary relief from the heat.

Heatwave Concerns For April And May

The India Meteorological Department has cautioned that April and May could bring more frequent and intense heatwaves across the state.

In an unusual development, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded four heatwave events in March itself, a rare occurrence for the beginning of the summer season. This has raised concerns about a prolonged and harsher summer ahead.

Thursday Weather Snapshot

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius. The day remained warm but relatively stable compared to the sharper rise expected in the coming days.

Faster And More Accurate Forecasting

Meanwhile, forecasting capabilities have improved significantly with the IMD’s Multi-Hazard Early Warning Decision Support System. The system has reduced forecast preparation time by nearly 50 percent and improved accuracy by around 30 per cent, enabling better preparedness for extreme weather conditions.

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