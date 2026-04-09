Mumbai Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temperatures Set To Cross 36°C Amid Rising Humidity

Hot and humid conditions return to Mumbai as IMD issues Yellow Alert for rising temperatures | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, April 9: After a slight relief from the rising temperatures, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar brace for hot and humid conditions, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a Yellow Alert for the region. The mercury is expected to cross 36°C over the weekend, officials said.

Recent weather patterns and rainfall impact

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 33.6°C and 25°C, respectively. The city has been recording below-normal summer temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and winds for the last few days due to westerly disturbances. Because of the change in weather conditions, several districts in the interiors of Maharashtra were lashed with rainfall and hail.

Forecast for next 48 hours

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be clear, and hot and humid conditions will prevail, particularly in the suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 35°C and 24°C, respectively.

Heatwave concerns for April and May

As per IMD's forecast for April and May, the state is expected to witness more heatwaves. In a rare instance in the history of Mumbai and MMR, the region endured four heatwaves in March—the first month of the summer season.

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Officially launched in January 2024, the system is an advanced digital forecasting platform designed to empower forecasters, decision-makers, and communities by improving information flow and enabling timely early warnings.

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