 Mumbai Weather Update, April 9, 2026: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Climate; Light Rain Expected Today | Check Full Forecast Here
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HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update, April 9, 2026: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Climate; Light Rain Expected Today | Check Full Forecast Here

Mumbai Weather Update, April 9, 2026: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Climate; Light Rain Expected Today | Check Full Forecast Here

Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies with temperatures around 28°C on Thursday, while the AQI stood at 41, in the 'good' category. Light rain is expected across the city and suburbs, though RMC said conditions may stay dry till April 9. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 33°C and 25°C, with humidity persisting.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 09:49 AM IST
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Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies on Thursday, while the morning temperature settled at around 28°C. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 41 in the early hours, placing it in the 'good' category.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to Google Weather, light rain is expected today in the city and suburbs. Though the climate remained cloudy, humidity and warm weather prevailed. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33°C and 25°C. According to RMC Mumbai, the weather is very likely to remain dry in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar until April 9.

AQI In Mumbai Today

The overall air quality continued to remain in the 'good' category, with the AQI recorded at 41 at 9 am. However, several areas individually recorded air quality ranging from ‘good’ to 'moderate' categories.

Locations with 'good' AQI included Mulgaon Station 2 (13), Dahisar East (27), Worli (27), Andheri East (40), Bandra East (35), BKC (35), Borivali East (35), Colaba (28), Juhu (35), Mahalaxmi (25), Mahim (36), Mount Mary (32), Walkeshwar (20), Vile Parle West (40), Chembur (33), Kandivali East (40), Malad West (40), Bhandup West (50), Sion (33), Kurla (35), Kannamwar Nagar (40), Khindipada (50), Mulund West (50)

Reserve Bank of India Staff quarters 2 recorded AQI in the 'poor' category at 143, while Mirashi Nagar recorded the worst AQI at 315, falling in the 'severe' category. As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0–50 are considered 'good', 51–100 'moderate', 101–200 'poor', 201–300 'unhealthy' and above 300 'severe.

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