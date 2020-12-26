Teenage biker killed in hit-and-run case

An 18-year-old youth was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Friday evening on Link Road in Goregaon (W). The teenager identified as Vishal Kuyeskar was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding bus and then fled the spot without rushing the biker for medical help.

Police have registered an offence against unidentified bus driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. Police are also scrutinising the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening, when the teenager, a resident of Mitha Nagar, was riding his motorcycle, MH-02-BE-2213, when an unidentified bus driver, who was allegedly speeding and rash driving on the busy road hit the teen’s bike from behind. The bus driver, who hit the biker, fled from the spot before he could be stopped by the other motorists.

Bangur Nagar Police were alerted about the incident and Kuyeskar was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Subsequently, the police booked the unidentified driver for causing death due to negligence (Section 304A) and rash driving (Section 279).

Police have been checking the CCTV camera footage installed on the road and its adjoining areas in a bid to identify the vehicle and driver. Meanwhile, the witnesses of the hit-and-run accident were not even sure of the vehicle type, while some said it was a bus. Police are on the lookout for the accused.