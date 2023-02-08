TEDxCRCE: A Triumphant Event that Showcased the Power of Ideas |

TEDxCRCE illustrated the extraordinary impact of simple ideas by hosting the 7th edition of the annual conference for the year 2023 in the Association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

Held at the Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering, the 'Bending Rules' themed event flourished in its true sense exploring every way of being creative. Renowned Speakers from various walks of life with incredible career paths came together to further the one motto. The event began with the talented singer ‘Nakash Aziz’ sharing his unpredictable yet faithful journey.

It continued with ‘Pooja Taparia’ discussing some crucial social issues the society faces and how to solve them. Experts from Blockchain, ‘Raj Aditya Kapoor’ and orthopedics, ‘Dr. Ashok Johari’, came along with insightful realistic stories and findings.

‘Prateek Sethi, the host of the famous science experiment show for kids, FAQ, joined the conference to give the most creative touch. And while ‘ Ajay Prabhakar’ led the way to give the golden rules for true leadership, ‘Aruna Rekha Varanasay’ performed passionately conveying a motive, being the dance highlight for the day. Last but not the least, the actress ‘Tannaz Irani’ shared a different view and perspective, bending the rules of parenting.

Among these thought-provoking and inspiring stories were performances that fully energized the audience. The ‘Saat Sur’college band of St. Francis Institute of Technology mesmerized everyone with the most rhythmic performance. The CRCE college band carried the vibe along with Jaffery, a famous and talented singer. The occasion ended with the sponsors Skinvest, Truefitt&Hill, Bassein Catholic Co-Operative Bank, and Rocca Chocolates giving away exciting goodies and coupons. Participants of the conference, filled with feelings of curiosity and wonder bid adieu to a wholesome TEDx talk event.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)