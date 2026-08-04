Technical Snags Disrupt Central And Western Railway Local Services Across Mumbai | AI

Mumbai: Two separate technical failures on Mumbai's suburban railway network disrupted local train services on Monday, causing delays on both Central and Western Railway routes during the day.

Speed Restriction and AC Local Fault Hit Central Railway

On the Central Railway, services were affected due to two unrelated incidents. A speed restriction between Asangaon and Atgaon delayed a goods train on the down line, which in turn held up a Kasara local. The same rake later operated its return service nearly 52 minutes behind schedule. Around 11.30 am, an AC local developed a technical fault at Ambarnath, disrupting several down services. The impact later spread to up trains on the South-East line, leaving commuters waiting longer than usual. Railway officials said services were gradually restored after the defects were rectified.

On the Western Railway, a point failure near Virar at around 6 am affected suburban operations. Although railway staff repaired the fault within about 20 minutes and normal movement resumed by 6.20 am, the disruption continued to affect the timetable through the day. Several local trains ran 10 to 12 minutes behind schedule.

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