Maharashtra Announces Special Relief Package For July Flood-Hit Families In Palghar, Vasai-Virar | AI

Virar: In a major relief measure for residents affected by the devastating heavy rains in July, the Maharashtra Government's Relief and Rehabilitation Department has announced a special financial assistance package for flood-hit families in Palghar district and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation area.

GR Issued After Devastating July Rainfall

The Government Resolution (GR), issued on August 3, 2026, follows the unprecedented cloudburst-like rainfall between July 4 and July 8, which caused severe flooding, leaving homes, shops, livestock, and public infrastructure extensively damaged.

During the crisis, Vasai-Virar Mayor Ajiv Patil personally visited flood-affected areas for four consecutive days, monitoring the situation and coordinating relief efforts. Recognizing the scale of the disaster, he had appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for special financial assistance through an official letter. Acting on the request, the state government approved the relief package during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on July 28, 2026, with the official order being issued today.

Chief Minister Approves Relief Proposal

Expressing gratitude, Mayor Ajiv Patil thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for extending special assistance to the affected citizens.

The government has approved the assistance as a special case for areas that received more than 500 mm of rainfall within 24 hours or over 500 mm over two to three consecutive days, resulting in severe flooding and waterlogging.

Flood-affected and displaced families will receive ₹10,000 for the loss of clothing and ₹10,000 for damaged household utensils and essential items, totaling ₹20,000 per family.

The earlier condition requiring homes to remain submerged for more than 48 hours has been relaxed, making more families eligible for assistance.

The government has also announced enhanced financial aid for damaged homes:

₹1.5 lakh for completely destroyed pucca and kutcha houses.

₹50,000 for houses with 50% structural damage.

₹25,000 for houses with 25% damage.

₹15,000 for houses with 15% damage.

₹15,000 for eligible huts in officially recognized urban slum areas.

Relief for Shopkeepers and Small Businesses

Special provisions have been made for small traders, shopkeepers, and artisans affected by the floods.

Registered local shopkeepers, stall owners, and ration card holders whose names appear on the electoral roll will be eligible to receive 75% of their assessed losses based on official damage assessments (panchnamas).

Shop owners can receive assistance of up to ₹50,000.

Stall owners can receive up to ₹10,000.

Traditional artisans, handloom workers, potters, and members of the "Bara Balutedar" community will also receive 75% of the assessed losses, subject to a maximum assistance of ₹50,000.

Assistance for Farmers, Livestock Owners and Fishermen

The package also includes compensation for livestock and fisheries losses

₹40,000 per milch animal (maximum three animals).

₹32,000 per large draught animal.

₹20,000 per small draught animal.

₹4,000 each for goats, sheep, and pigs.

₹100 per poultry bird, subject to a maximum of ₹10,000.

₹5,000 for damaged poultry sheds.

For fishermen:

₹10,000 for partially damaged boats.

₹25,000 for completely damaged boats.

₹5,000 for partially damaged fishing nets.

₹6,000 for completely damaged fishing nets.

The state government has clarified that beneficiaries will be identified after the completion of official damage assessments. The approved financial assistance will be transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts. District Collectors have also been instructed to publish the final beneficiary list and details of the assistance provided on the district's official website after the distribution process is completed.

The special relief package is expected to provide significant financial support to thousands of flood-affected families across Palghar district and Vasai-Virar, helping them rebuild their homes, businesses, and livelihoods after the devastating floods.

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