Maharashtra Forms Panel To Frame Registration Rules For BHMS-CCMP Doctors; IMA Announces 24-Hour Strike | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has constituted a six-member committee to frame a clear regulatory framework for the registration of BHMS (Homeopathy) doctors who have completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) in a separate register of the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). The committee will also define their scope of practice, medical negligence inquiry mechanism, and code of medical ethics. The Government Resolution (GR) to this effect was issued by the Medical Education Department on Monday.

IMA, MARD Oppose Move; Statewide Shutdown Announced

Meanwhile, opposing the proposed registration of CCMP-qualified BHMS doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra, has announced a 24-hour shutdown of medical services. The strike has also received support from several specialist medical organisations, including MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors). According to the IMA, the shutdown will remain in force from 6 am on August 4 to 6 am on August 5. The association has warned that if the government proceeds with the registration of BHMS-CCMP doctors, the agitation will be intensified into an indefinite protest.

According to the GR issued on Monday, a government notification issued in 2014 had provided for maintaining a separate register in the Maharashtra Medical Council for CCMP-qualified homeopathy practitioners. Further, in its interim order dated September 17, 2025, the Bombay High Court had observed that, until a final decision is delivered, eligible CCMP candidates may be granted conditional registration.

Ministerial Meeting Leads to Formation of Expert Committee

The issue was also discussed during a meeting chaired by the Minister for Medical Education on July 28, 2026, where it was decided to constitute an independent committee to define the role, powers, responsibilities, and accountability of CCMP-qualified doctors.

The committee will be chaired by the Commissioner, Department of Medical Education and Research. Its members will include representatives from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), the Directorate of AYUSH (Homeopathy), the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), the Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy, and the Maharashtra Medical Council. The committee has also been authorised to invite subject experts whenever required.

The government has directed the committee to submit its report and recommendations within one month from the date of issuance of the Government Resolution.

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