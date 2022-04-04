Technical glitches persist; new Mumbai Metro's footfall 20k till 7 pm on 1st working day

On the first working day of the week Monday, the New Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 Phase 1 saw a dull response from passengers. From 6 am till 7 pm only 19,795 passengers travelled. Whereas on Sunday the footfall between 6 am to 10 pm was nearly 60,000.

According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Cooperation Ltd (MMMOCL), the footfall will increase gradually. Managing Director MMMOCL DK Sharma speaking to the FPJ reported said that they will give better metro services to Mumbai adding that the Metro has already been delayed in Mumbai. Further adding on fall on footfall count, he replied Sunday cannot be compared with Monday.

According to MMMOCL, the Sunday ridership was over 55,000 passengers which generated revenue of Rs 11.82 lakh.

On technical issues affecting the metro services, Sharma said, " Only in morning hours there was some issue in the metro rake at Magathane towards Aarey following which it was withdrawn from service. Commuters were accommodated on the next train. After that, the no other issue we faced and the train operations are ongoing on time."

Commenting further he said, BEML are manufacturers of these metro trains. However, they too have manufactured such technology-driven trains for the first time. "There is some issue in the pressure system of the compressor in the metro train. But we cannot blame the manufacturers.

A meeting was held for two hours with the BEML; Metro manufacturers and other system providers company to understand the issue. With time we will overcome all these problems and like Mumbai Metro One which used to see 4.75 lakh ridership pre-covid times. Similarly, our metro's will also get good footfall," he asserted.

The MMRDA pressed in Phase 1 of Metro Line 2A&7 commercial operations on Gudi Padwa. MMMOCL was handed over all assets of this stretch so that they can now take care of operations & maintenance of this line. The total length of both Metro corridors 2A&7 comprises 37 kilometres, only 20km has been launched. The remaining stretch is targeted to be open to the public before 15 August.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident loses Rs 26 lakh to cyber fraudster

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:42 PM IST