Technical Glitch At Vasai ATM Dispenses 5 Times More Cash Than Requested, Triggers Chaos & Police Action | Video | X / imTrueIndia1

Vasai: Going to an ATM to withdraw money is a routine convenience that most of us prefer over visiting a bank branch. But what if you walk into an ATM, request a specific amount, and walk out with far more cash than you asked for? It sounds unbelievable, but this is exactly what transpired in Vasai recently.

A major commotion broke out on Saturday night at a Hitachi ATM located in the Golani Naka area of Vasai due to a sudden technical glitch. Customers were left stunned as the machine began dispensing cash that was several times higher than the amount they had actually requested.

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The anomaly came to light when a customer entered a command to withdraw ₹100, but the ATM dispensed a ₹500 note instead. Astonishingly, the SMS alert and bank records showed that only ₹100 had been debited from the customer's account.

Similarly, when another user requested a withdrawal of ₹400, the machine dispensed ₹2,000. Customers were completely baffled by the malfunctioning machine and were left in a dilemma, unable to comprehend what was actually happening.

Requested ₹100 \rightarrow Received ₹500 (Account debited: ₹100) Requested ₹400 \rightarrow Received ₹2,000 (Account debited: ₹400)

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As news of the malfunctioning ATM spread like wildfire through the locality, a massive crowd quickly gathered outside the kiosk. Eager to take advantage of the glitch, several people lined up, and some even managed to withdraw the excess cash.

Recognizing the potential for severe financial loss and unauthorized transactions, the local police intervened swiftly. They immediately halted all transactions at the ATM and dispersed the gathering crowd.

The incident was promptly reported to the respective bank and its technical department. A technical team is currently inspecting the machine to identify the root cause of the glitch.

According to official sources, the ATM services will remain suspended until the machine is completely repaired and tested. Prompt action by the police and bank officials successfully averted a massive financial loss for the institution. Meanwhile, the "miracle ATM" has become the talk of the town across the city.