Technical Fault At BEST Substation In Dhobi Talao Causes Power Outage At BMC Headquarters For Nearly An Hour | Representational Image

Mumbai: A technical fault at a BEST substation in Dhobi Talao led to a temporary power outage at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and a few nearby buildings on Monday afternoon. Power supply was disrupted between 11.45 am and 12.36 pm before being restored.

Cause & Restoration

According to senior civic officials, the outage was caused by a technical issue at the BEST substation located at Rang Bhavan, Dhobi Talao. "There was a technical issue at the BEST substation. Power was restored within 15 to 20 minutes after repair work was carried out," a senior BMC officer said.

The disruption affected routine office operations at the civic headquarters, with air-conditioning systems and several electronic devices remaining non-functional during the outage period. Sources said employees had to temporarily manage without power-dependent facilities until supply resumed.

Disaster Management Cell Unaffected

However, the BMC's Disaster Management Cell continued to function normally throughout the outage. Officials said the department's diesel generator (DG) backup system ensured uninterrupted operations, preventing any impact on emergency response activities.

Civic officials described the incident as a major technical problem at the BEST substation but confirmed that the situation was brought under control quickly. Power supply was fully restored by 12.36 pm, allowing normal functioning to resume across affected offices.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/