 MRVC Commissions All-Weather Pedestrian Subway Near Bhiwandi Road Station Beneath Seven Operational Railway Tracks
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MRVC Commissions All-Weather Pedestrian Subway Near Bhiwandi Road Station Beneath Seven Operational Railway Tracks

MRVC has commissioned a new 68-metre pedestrian subway near Bhiwandi Road station on the Panvel–Vasai corridor constructed beneath seven active railway tracks using precast concrete segments and hydraulic techniques The all-weather facility aims to enhance commuter safety provide monsoon protection and improve accessibility for residents in the rapidly developing Bhiwandi area

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 01:48 AM IST
MRVC Commissions All-Weather Pedestrian Subway Near Bhiwandi Road Station Beneath Seven Operational Railway Tracks
Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation | Facebook

Mumbai: In a major boost to commuter safety and connectivity, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has commissioned a new all-weather pedestrian subway near Bhiwandi Road station on the Panvel–Vasai Road section of Central Railway. The facility will provide a safe and convenient crossing for pedestrians and two-wheeler users, especially during the monsoon season.

Engineering & Design

The 68-metre-long underground subway has been constructed beneath seven operational railway tracks using advanced engineering techniques without affecting train movement. Designed to withstand heavy freight traffic, including operations on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), the structure is expected to improve accessibility for local residents and rail users in the fast-growing Bhiwandi region.

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According to MRVC, the project involved the installation of four large precast reinforced concrete segments using a specialised hydraulic pushing method. To ensure durability and protection from water seepage, the subway has been equipped with multiple waterproofing systems, including EPDM rubber gaskets, HDPE membranes and advanced sealing arrangements.

The facility has also been designed with commuter comfort in mind. It includes covered approaches, dedicated pedestrian pathways, decorative wall finishes, proper lighting, ventilation and an efficient drainage system. These features are aimed at ensuring safe and hassle-free movement throughout the year, even during periods of heavy rainfall. MRVC said the successful completion of the technically challenging project beneath active railway lines reflects its focus on delivering modern, safe and resilient infrastructure.

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