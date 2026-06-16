MRVC Commissions All-Weather Pedestrian Subway Near Bhiwandi Road Station Beneath Seven Operational Railway Tracks

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Mumbai: In a major boost to commuter safety and connectivity, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has commissioned a new all-weather pedestrian subway near Bhiwandi Road station on the Panvel–Vasai Road section of Central Railway. The facility will provide a safe and convenient crossing for pedestrians and two-wheeler users, especially during the monsoon season.

Engineering & Design

The 68-metre-long underground subway has been constructed beneath seven operational railway tracks using advanced engineering techniques without affecting train movement. Designed to withstand heavy freight traffic, including operations on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), the structure is expected to improve accessibility for local residents and rail users in the fast-growing Bhiwandi region.

According to MRVC, the project involved the installation of four large precast reinforced concrete segments using a specialised hydraulic pushing method. To ensure durability and protection from water seepage, the subway has been equipped with multiple waterproofing systems, including EPDM rubber gaskets, HDPE membranes and advanced sealing arrangements.

The facility has also been designed with commuter comfort in mind. It includes covered approaches, dedicated pedestrian pathways, decorative wall finishes, proper lighting, ventilation and an efficient drainage system. These features are aimed at ensuring safe and hassle-free movement throughout the year, even during periods of heavy rainfall. MRVC said the successful completion of the technically challenging project beneath active railway lines reflects its focus on delivering modern, safe and resilient infrastructure.

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