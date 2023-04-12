Technical bids for opened Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor

Photo: Representative Image

Technical bids for MAHSR (Mumbai-Ahamdabad High Speed Rail Corridor) Package C-3, Design and Construction of Civil and Building Works of 135 km of alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli (on Maharashtra-Gujarat border) including Thane, Virar and Boisar stations for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor were opened on 12th April 2023.

"M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited, M/s NCC-J.Kumar (JV), M/s Afcons -KPTL Consortium and M/s Dineshchandra -DMRC JV have submitted their bids. Financial bids of the technically qualified bidders will be opened once technical evaluation is completed," said an official of MAHSR.

Tender Status in Maharashtra

Mumbai HSR Station [MAHSR Package C-1]– Contract agreement was signed on 20th March 2023. Construction of tunnel for double line between Mumbai HSR Station and Shilphata (21 km approx.) [MAHSR Package C-2] – Financial bids were opened on 6th April 2023. Civil & building works involving Viaduct, Bridges, Tunnel, Maintenance Depot with 3 nos. of station i.e., Thane, Virar, Boisar and some connecting works for Thane Depot between Shilphata and Zaroli village on Gujarat-Maharashtra border (135 km) [MAHSR Package C-3] – Technical bids were opened on 12th April 2023.

