 Tech Saves A Life: GPS Tracker Helps Mumbai's Sewri Family Find 79-Year-Old Woman Hours After Hit-And-Run Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTech Saves A Life: GPS Tracker Helps Mumbai's Sewri Family Find 79-Year-Old Woman Hours After Hit-And-Run Accident

Tech Saves A Life: GPS Tracker Helps Mumbai's Sewri Family Find 79-Year-Old Woman Hours After Hit-And-Run Accident

GPS tracker helped a family trace their missing and severely injured elderly relative after a road accident in Mumbai. Seventy-nine-year-old Saira Bi Tajuddin Mulla, a resident of Sewri, met with a hit-and-run accident on December 3, but was found hours later after her grandson traced her GPS device through his mobile phone.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
79-year-old Sewri woman traced via GPS tracker hours after hit-and-run accident; currently undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 09: In a remarkable incident, a GPS tracker helped a family trace their missing and severely injured elderly relative after a road accident in Mumbai. Seventy-nine-year-old Saira Bi Tajuddin Mulla, a resident of Sewri, met with a hit-and-run accident on December 3, but was found hours later after her grandson traced her GPS device through his mobile phone.

Family had placed GPS as safety measure

According to the family, Saira Mulla had memory-related issues and often struggled to recall locations. To ensure her safety, her grandson Mohammad Wasim had earlier placed a small GPS device around her neck — a precaution that turned out to be life-saving.

79-year-old Sewri woman traced via GPS tracker hours after hit-and-run accident; currently undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital

79-year-old Sewri woman traced via GPS tracker hours after hit-and-run accident; currently undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital | File Photo

Accident near Gyaneshwar Nagar; passerby took her to KEM Hospital

FPJ Shorts
India Ramps Up Pickleball Push As The Sport Edges Closer To Olympic Inclusion
India Ramps Up Pickleball Push As The Sport Edges Closer To Olympic Inclusion
Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Medical Officer For Alleged Irregular Birth Certificate Issuance; Deonar Police Register FIR
Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Medical Officer For Alleged Irregular Birth Certificate Issuance; Deonar Police Register FIR
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 9: Pari Threatens Suicide, Noina Heartbroken After Seeing Tulsi & Mihir Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 9: Pari Threatens Suicide, Noina Heartbroken After Seeing Tulsi & Mihir Together
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List Objection Clearance; Final Roll On Dec 10

On the evening of December 3, Saira left home around 5 pm to visit her old residence. Near Gyaneshwar Nagar, opposite Arya Honda showroom, an unidentified vehicle hit her, leaving her seriously injured in the head, leg, chest, and waist.

A passerby witnessed the accident and rushed her to KEM Hospital in a taxi. When Saira did not reach her old residence, her family began searching for her. During the search, Wasim checked the GPS tracker linked to his phone and found the device location pointing to KEM Hospital.

Shifted to JJ Hospital; FIR filed

He immediately reached the hospital and found his grandmother bleeding near her eye, surrounded by a crowd of patients awaiting treatment. Concerned about her condition, the family shifted her to JJ Hospital for further treatment. Medical examinations revealed a waist fracture and multiple internal injuries.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Salon Owner Assaulted With Iron Rod Over Nose Hair Trim Argument In...
article-image

Following the discovery, the family approached R.A.K. Marg Police Station and registered a complaint. Police have filed an FIR against the unknown driver and are scanning CCTV footage and other leads. Saira is currently undergoing treatment in JJ Hospital and remains under medical supervision.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Railway Loco Pilots Renew Demand For Scientific Duty-Hour Limits, Cite Safety Risks Amid IndiGo...

Railway Loco Pilots Renew Demand For Scientific Duty-Hour Limits, Cite Safety Risks Amid IndiGo...

Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Medical Officer For Alleged Irregular Birth Certificate Issuance; Deonar...

Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Medical Officer For Alleged Irregular Birth Certificate Issuance; Deonar...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Draft Voter List...

Tech Saves A Life: GPS Tracker Helps Mumbai's Sewri Family Find 79-Year-Old Woman Hours After...

Tech Saves A Life: GPS Tracker Helps Mumbai's Sewri Family Find 79-Year-Old Woman Hours After...

Alert Mumbaikars! BMC To Conduct 24-Hr Pipeline Work Across Multiple Wards; Major Water Cuts On Dec...

Alert Mumbaikars! BMC To Conduct 24-Hr Pipeline Work Across Multiple Wards; Major Water Cuts On Dec...