Navi Mumbai Crime: Salon Owner Assaulted With Iron Rod Over Nose Hair Trim Argument In Koparkhairane; Accused Absconding

Navi Mumbai, Dec 09: A minor argument over trimming nose hair escalated into a life-threatening attack in Koparkhairane, leaving a salon owner seriously injured.

The incident occurred after 25-year-old Ganesh Shivaji Parte allegedly assaulted the salon owner with an iron rod. Parte fled the spot, and Koparkhairane Police have launched a search for him.

Argument Over Service Turns Violent

According to police, on December 4 around 8 pm, Ganesh Parte had visited “Expert Salon” in Sector 17, Koparkhairane. When he asked to get his nose hair trimmed, staffer Asu Salim Khan (21) informed him that the service would be provided only if he opted for a haircut or a shave.

Enraged, Parte allegedly abused and assaulted Khan. The matter reached Koparkhairane Police Station, where both parties had non-cognisable offences registered against each other.

Salon Owner Attacked Days Later

Salon owner Suraj Harishchandra Patil (43) had accompanied Khan to the police station to lodge a complaint against Parte. This reportedly angered Parte, who targeted Patil a few days later.

On December 7 at around 11.15 pm, as Patil was closing the salon and heading home, Parte allegedly attacked him from behind with an iron rod, striking his back. Patil collapsed, after which the accused continued hitting his arms and legs repeatedly in an attempt to kill him.

Victim Hospitalised; Accused Absconding

Patil shouted for help to save himself. Parte then allegedly attempted to strike Patil on the head, but Patil dodged the blow, sustaining a severe injury on his arm instead.

As people began gathering, the accused fled while hurling abuses. The injured Patil was admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Case Registered for Attempted Murder

"We have booked Ganesh Parte for attempted murder and other relevant sections. Teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused," said a police officer from Koparkhairane Police Station.

