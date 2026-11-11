Team Spain White Crowned Cup Of Nations Champions At India's First International F1 Sim Racing Event At NSCI Dome |

Mumbai: Team Spain White were crowned 'Cup of Nations' champions at the first-ever international sim racing event held in India at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 Features 40 Drivers And 20 World Champions

Organised by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) between November 7 and 9 in partnership with Formula 1, the event witnessed 40 sim racing drivers—including 20 world champions—competing for the top prize. Karl Verghese and Siddharth Sathgare represented Team India Orange at the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026.

Ismael Fahssi led Team Spain White, winning all four races in the final to secure the title with 103 points. Partnering Fahssi, Alejandro Loureiro helped secure the top spot as they finished ahead of Team Netherlands Red, represented by Thomas Ronhaar and Matthijs van Erven, who claimed second place with 60 points. Team Hungary Red, featuring Dani Bereznay and Gabor Csontos, completed the podium with 49 points.

Spain's Ismael Fahssi Celebrates Historic Victory At International Sim Racing Event

Speaking after his victory, Fahssi said, “Representing Spain and winning this title means a lot to me. It's special to be able to represent my country on an international stage like this and bring this achievement home. I am incredibly happy with how everything came together, and to finish with four wins from four races makes the experience even more memorable.”

The Cup of Nations followed a double-elimination format, beginning on November 7 with the 20 participating teams divided into two groups for the opening rounds. The competition then moved through the knockout stages as teams fought to avoid elimination. The final day featured the second round of elimination, followed by the Grand Final, where the top 10 teams competed for the title.

The Grand Final was contested across four circuits from the Formula 1 calendar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico), Interlagos Circuit (Brazil), Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), and Yas Marina Circuit (UAE).

MFRL stated that the Cup of Nations marks an important milestone in its efforts to build a stronger motorsport ecosystem in India. Through its One in a Billion initiative, supported by a ₹3 crore Driver Development Fund, MFRL aims to identify emerging talent from across the country, create structured pathways to bring international sim racing competition to India, and provide a platform for Indian drivers to compete alongside established global talent. The F1 Sim Racing India Open forms a key part of this vision to make motorsport more accessible and nurture the next generation of Indian racers.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/