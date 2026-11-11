Navi Mumbai: NMMC Corporator Seeks Review Of ₹51.05-Crore Vashi Sports Complex Proposal Rejected By Standing Committee

The proposed sports complex in Vashi's Sector 10A will feature indoor and outdoor sporting facilities, including a running track, tennis courts, hockey ground and multi-sports halls | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 11, 2026: A proposal to develop a multi-sports complex with modern indoor and outdoor sporting facilities on two plots in Vashi's Sector 10A has run into trouble after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) Standing Committee rejected it, prompting corporator Sonavi Avinash Lad to appeal to the Municipal Commissioner for reconsideration of the decision.

In a representation to the civic chief, Lad, corporator from Ward 17, has argued that the proposed facility is important for children and youngsters from economically weaker sections living in Vashi's older CIDCO housing colonies, who currently have limited access to organised sports infrastructure. She has also raised concerns over the potential financial implications of cancelling the tender and inviting fresh bids.

Standing Committee Rejects Proposal

The proposal, listed as agenda item number four, was rejected at the Standing Committee meeting held on September 4, 2026. The reason cited for the rejection was that similar sports infrastructure projects had already been developed in Administrative Division 1, while no such facilities were available in Division 2. Lad, however, has argued that the absence of similar projects in another administrative division should not become a reason to stall an already planned facility in Vashi.

She pointed out that separate proposals for sports complexes in Ghansoli, Koparkhairane and Airoli under Division 2 are reportedly being prepared through consultants. These projects, she said, should be pursued independently instead of holding up the proposed Vashi facility.

Sports Complex Planned On 20,400 Sq Metres

According to the civic proposal, the sports complex is planned on plots 11 and 12 in Sector 10A, covering a combined area of 20,400 square metres. Located in the heart of Vashi, the project envisages a combination of indoor and outdoor sporting facilities.

The outdoor facilities will include a 100-metre running track, three tennis courts, a hockey ground, and facilities for long jump and triple jump, along with parking.

The indoor component will comprise a 39.3-metre by 39.3-metre multi-sports hall with a height of 12 metres, suitable for badminton, basketball training and local-level competitions in multiple sports. Another multi-purpose hall measuring 39.3 metres by 10.4 metres, with a height of five metres, is also proposed.

The project includes construction of a ground-plus-two-floor RCC building with a total built-up area of 2,811 square metres. Other components include fencing for the hockey field and tennis courts, internal pathways, parking, stormwater drainage, landscaping, electrical installations, fire-fighting systems and solar infrastructure.

Project Cost Estimated At Rs 51.05 Crore

The civic body had prepared the project estimate at ₹51.05 crore, inclusive of 18% GST, 2.35% consultancy charges, 1% labour insurance and 5% contingencies. Administrative approval was granted by the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator through Resolution No. 8902 dated November 17, 2025.

The NMMC had invited online tenders under Tender No. 366(1)/2025-26, through which three bids were received. All three contractors were found technically eligible following scrutiny by the technical tender committee.

The corporator has warned that if the existing proposal is scrapped and the work is put out to tender again, revisions in the Cost Schedule of Rates (CSR) could push the project cost up by at least ₹5–6 crore next year.

Corporator Highlights Need For Sports Facilities

Highlighting the social importance of the project, Lad said children and young people living in Vashi's older CIDCO housing colonies, including JN-1, JN-2, JN-3, SS-type, D-type and B-3 buildings, are deprived of adequate sports facilities.

She argued that the proposed complex would provide accessible sporting infrastructure to these residents and other youngsters in Vashi, creating opportunities for physical activity, training and participation in competitive sports.

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Lad has urged the Municipal Commissioner to intervene and direct a reconsideration of the Standing Committee's decision, stressing that the project should be viewed as part of Navi Mumbai's overall sports development rather than as a facility benefiting only one administrative division. She has also submitted a memorandum carrying signatures of residents in support of the project.

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