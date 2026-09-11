Navi Mumbai: NMMC Standing Committee Rejects Vashi Sports Complex Proposal Over Fund Allocation Dispute

The proposed Vashi Sector 10A complex included a hockey field, tennis courts, running track, pathways and parking facilities | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, September 10, 2026: A proposal to develop a sports complex at Vashi Sector 10A was rejected by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee after House Leader Sagar Naik objected to the project, citing unequal allocation of funds and alleged neglect of sports infrastructure in Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane and Rabale.

The proposal was rejected by a majority vote after Standing Committee chairman Ashok Patil called for voting on the issue. With the BJP having a higher number of members on the committee, the proposal was defeated.

The decision is being viewed as a setback for the Shiv Sena, which has a panel in the concerned ward, and is likely to intensify differences between the Sena and BJP.

Concerns Over Sports Infrastructure

During the meeting, Naik pointed out that several sports facilities, including a swimming pool and indoor sports infrastructure, are already available in parts of the Belapur constituency.

He questioned the decision to allocate additional funds to an area that already has sports infrastructure when several parts of the Airoli constituency continue to lack adequate facilities.

"Why is additional funding being allocated to an area where sports facilities already exist when the municipal corporation has limited funds? Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane and Rabale need sports infrastructure on priority," Naik said.

Naik also questioned how the administration could bring such a proposal before the Standing Committee without first conducting a comprehensive assessment of sports infrastructure across the city.

Call For Citywide Assessment

He said the Belapur Assembly constituency already has sports facilities, while the Airoli Assembly constituency does not have a single sports complex. He argued that constructing the proposed complex at Vashi would exhaust the available funds and leave other areas without facilities.

"First, sports facilities should be developed in the Airoli Assembly constituency. A comprehensive assessment should be carried out before deciding where limited civic funds should be spent," Naik said.

The proposal envisaged development of sports facilities on Plot Nos. 11 and 12 at Vashi Sector 10A. The project included a hockey field, tennis courts, a running track, pathways and parking facilities, along with infrastructure for other sporting activities.

Sena Opposes Proposal Rejection

Shiv Sena members opposed the rejection and argued that the proposal should not be politicised. Standing Committee member Saroj Patil said the project should either have been kept pending or revised to include other areas that lack sports facilities.

"Although this is an important subject concerning the sports sector, no decision should be taken by causing injustice to citizens and sportspersons in other areas. Instead of rejecting the proposal, it should have been kept pending and a revised, comprehensive proposal covering Airoli and all other divisions should have been brought before the committee," said Saroj Patil, Standing Committee member.

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The debate has also acquired a political dimension, with discussions emerging over whether Naik's opposition is linked to the fact that Belapur Assembly constituency is represented by BJP legislator Manda Mhatre.

The proposal's rejection could further strain relations between the Sena and BJP in the civic body, particularly as the proposed project was located in an area where the Sena has a panel.

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