Teachers forced to conduct online classes despite summer vacation

Mumbai: Teachers of state-run schools have questioned the school authorities for forcing to conduct mandatory online classes for students even though it is summer vacation.

Lockdown or no lockdown, the month of May is a holiday break for students wherein they should not be compelled to sit and study, then why are schools forcing us to conduct online classes? question teachers.

Since the lockdown was imposed on March 22, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state-run, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal (BMC) schools have shifted to online education.