Teachers forced to conduct online classes despite summer vacation

Mumbai: Teachers of state-run schools have questioned the school authorities for forcing to conduct mandatory online classes for students even though it is summer vacation.
Lockdown or no lockdown, the month of May is a holiday break for students wherein they should not be compelled to sit and study, then why are schools forcing us to conduct online classes? question teachers.
Since the lockdown was imposed on March 22, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state-run, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal (BMC) schools have shifted to online education.
School authorities have directed all teachers to conduct online classes on a regular basis to avoid any kind of academic loss to students. We conducted online classes since March but now it is May which is usually a holiday break, said Mandakini Joshi, a teacher.
Joshi said, "Every year, the month of May is considered as a holiday break for students, teachers and faculty. Then why are schools forcing us to conduct online teaching every day even in May? Can we give our students a break?"
