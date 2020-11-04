Teacher gets pre-arrest bail in molestation case

A 43-year-old teacher was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in a case where he had been booked for molestation by the daughter of a trustee of an educational institution.

The court observed that there appears to be a serious dispute ongoing between the trustee and her children. The teacher being an employee is duty-bound to act as per instructions. Therefore, it said, his contention that the complainant has a grudge against him is probable.

As per the complaint registered at Vikhroli police station, the woman who works in the institution where her mother is a Principal Trustee, had intervened during a quarrel between the Principal and her relative who had visited the school. At the time, the teacher had also come into the Principal's office and abusing her, had gone on to touch her inappropriately. Thereafter, she filed the complaint against him.

The teacher in his plea had told the court that he has been serving in the profession for 20 years and if he is arrested, it will damage his image. He also stated that he would not dare to commit such an act with the daughter of his employer. His advocate told the court that there is a dispute between the trustee and her children, including the complainant. The former had secured a court order restraining them from visiting the secondary school. He told the court further that the teacher has to obey the trustee's instructions and the complainant is under the impression that he is on her mother's side and hence has been falsely implicated.