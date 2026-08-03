TDRF Rescuer Who Helped In Bhiwandi Building Collapse Dies In Pothole-Linked Highway Crash |

Thane: A 31-year-old member of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), who had recently participated in the rescue operation during the Kohinoor building collapse in Bhiwandi, lost his life in a tragic road accident after his motorcycle allegedly struck a large pothole on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Shahapur on Monday morning.

Dedicated Rescuer Identified as Vikas Gore

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Lahu Gore (31), a resident of Bamane village on the Shahapur-Sarlambe Road. Gore had been serving with the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Response Force (TDRF) since 2019 and was widely regarded as a dedicated and courageous rescuer.

According to police and local sources, Gore was travelling to his workplace on his Royal Enfield Bullet when the accident occurred on the Bharangi River bridge along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Preliminary information suggests that he failed to notice a deep pothole on the rain-soaked stretch of the highway. As his motorcycle hit the pothole, he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown onto the road before crashing into the central divider.

Succumbs to Severe Injuries at Hospital

The impact left him with severe injuries, including critical trauma to the lower body and multiple other injuries. Passers-by and local residents rushed to his aid and shifted him to the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

The incident has once again brought the deteriorating condition of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway under scrutiny. Motorists and local residents have repeatedly complained about dangerous potholes that have developed across several stretches of the highway following continuous monsoon rains. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, the road maintenance authorities have failed to undertake timely repairs.

Residents Blame Poor Road Maintenance

Residents expressed outrage, claiming that administrative negligence had cost the life of a young emergency responder whose duty was to save others. They demanded immediate repairs to the highway and accountability from the agencies responsible for its maintenance before more lives are lost.

Gore's death has deeply saddened his colleagues in the TDRF and officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Fellow personnel remembered him as a disciplined, humble and ever-ready rescuer who never hesitated to respond during emergencies.

Only Two day ago Gore had been part of the rescue team deployed during the Kohinoor Apartment building collapse in Bhiwandi, where TDRF personnel worked tirelessly to rescue trapped residents from the debris. Ironically, a rescuer who had risked his own life to save others has now become a victim of what locals describe as a preventable road hazard.

Officials said Gore was married and had earned the respect of his colleagues through his commitment to rescue and disaster response operations. His untimely death has triggered an outpouring of grief across Shahapur and among emergency response personnel in Thane district.

The fatal accident has also intensified demands for an immediate safety audit of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, which has witnessed several pothole-related accidents during the ongoing monsoon season. Citizens have urged the National Highways authorities and the concerned agencies to urgently repair damaged stretches, warning that failure to act could lead to further loss of life.

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