TCS Nashik Case: Bulldozer Action Against AIMIM's Matin Patel, Who Was Booked For Sheltering Main Accused Nida Khan; Illegal Constructions Razed In Sambhajinagar

Bulldozer Action Against AIMIM's Matin Patel, Who Was Booked For Sheltering Main Accused Nida Khan |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions linked to AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, who has been booked for allegedly sheltering Nida Khan, one of the main accused in the Nashik TCS religious coercion and sexual harassment case.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, municipal authorities conducted bulldozer action on the house and office of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel over alleged illegal construction linked to the TCS conversion case. Heavy police deployment was present… pic.twitter.com/sKMbPBVU06 — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026

Municipal officials, accompanied by heavy police deployment, demolished portions of Patel’s residence, office and several shops located in the Naregaon area of the city. The action came days after the civic body issued a notice to Patel over alleged unauthorised constructions on his properties.

Nida Khan Held From Sambhajinagar, Sheltered By Patel

Nida Khan was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7 after Maharashtra Police claimed that Patel had provided her shelter while she was absconding. Khan is accused in multiple cases related to alleged sexual harassment, religious coercion and harassment of women employees at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

On May 9, the municipal corporation had issued a notice to Patel seeking clarification within 72 hours regarding the alleged illegal structures. The notice warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response would allow the civic body to proceed with action under municipal laws.

Patel later approached the court seeking a stay on the demolition drive. However, no relief was granted, following which the civic administration proceeded with the demolition operation on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Sameer Rajurkar confirmed the action and said the process was carried out under police security. Earlier this week, Rajurkar had also stated that the process to cancel Patel’s corporatorship could be initiated if irregularities in property documents and election disclosures were confirmed.

Imtiaz Jaleel Slams Demolition Process

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel visited Patel’s family in Naregaon on Tuesday night and criticised the municipal corporation for what he termed haste in carrying out the demolition. Addressing supporters, Jaleel said AIMIM had sought additional time from the court and alleged that the civic body was rushing the process.

“We sought a week from the court, but the municipal corporation is in a hurry to demolish the constructions. After demolition, we will build a house for Matin and his family that the country will see,” Jaleel said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Nashik Police continues to probe nine separate cases related to alleged molestation, harassment and religious coercion at the TCS Nashik office.

TCS has maintained that it follows a strict zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion. The company has also confirmed that employees accused in the case have been suspended pending investigation.

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