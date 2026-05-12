TCS Nashik Case: AMC May Demolish AIMIM Corporator’s House Where Nida Khan Stayed | File Pic

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, AMC, has issued a show cause notice to AIMIM corporator Majid Patel over alleged illegal constructions linked to properties owned by him in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. One of the properties under scrutiny is reportedly the bungalow where Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan was found earlier this month.

Civic authorities said action could follow if Patel fails to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time. The AMC has also indicated that the matter could eventually affect Patel’s membership as a corporator if allegations of unauthorised construction are established.

Properties In Kausar Baug Under Scanner

AMC Mayor Sameer Rajurkar said notices were served to Patel on May 9 regarding two properties located in the Kausar Baug area. These include a residential property where Nida Khan allegedly stayed and an office premises belonging to Patel.

According to Rajurkar, the civic body’s preliminary findings suggest that both structures may have been built either partially or completely without proper permissions.

He said Patel has been given three days to respond to the notice as per civic rules. If the explanation submitted is found unsatisfactory, the corporation will proceed with action in accordance with the law.

Rajurkar added that, at present, the focus remains on action against the alleged illegal constructions. However, provisions under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act also allow disqualification proceedings against elected representatives found guilty of unauthorised construction activities.

Nida Khan Arrest Brought Attention To Property

Nida Khan, accused in the Nashik TCS case, had reportedly been absconding since April 10. She was arrested on May 7 from a two storey bungalow in the Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Police said she was staying there along with four relatives.

Investigators later linked the bungalow to Patel, bringing the property under public and administrative scrutiny.

Patel Moves Court Seeking Relief

Majid Patel, a first-time AIMIM corporator and businessman, has approached a local court seeking additional time to reply to the AMC notice. He has requested 15 days to submit his response and has also sought protection against any coercive action by the civic body until the matter is heard.

The case is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Patel had recently faced controversy after an objectionable video allegedly featuring him surfaced online. He had dismissed the claims at the time, alleging that political rivals were attempting to defame him through a conspiracy.

According to details submitted in his election affidavit, the 35 year old corporator studied up to Class 7 and owns agricultural and non agricultural properties in the region.