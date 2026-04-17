TCS 'Corporate Jihad' Case: Accused Nida Khan's Family Claims She Is At Home, Police Say She Is Absconding |

Mumbai: A bizarre situation is prevailing vis-à-vis the TCS ``corporate jihad" case. The family of Nida Khan (26), who is one of the wanted accused, told a section of the media on Thursday that she was not on the run and in any case was not hiding. They claimed that she was at her home in Mumbai. However, the Nashik police, which has registered eight FIRs in the matter, alleged that Nida Khan was absconding and that they have spread a dragnet for her arrest. ``If she was staying in her house in Mumbai normally, why was not making herself available for questioning?," a police official asked. Her lawyer said she will be filing for anticipatory bail.

Nida Khan Booked Under BNS Sections 69, 75, 299 and 3(5)

Nida Ejaz Khan (also known after marriage as Nida Moin Navid Khan), has been booked in a criminal case registered at Deolali Camp Police Station in Nashik under Crime No. 156/2026, with charges invoked under Sections 69, 75, 299, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Originally a resident of Ashok Marg in Nashik, Khan was employed with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Following her marriage to Moin Navid Iqbal Khan (27), who recently joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Logistics Officer in Mumbra, the couple relocated to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in February. They were residing in a rented flat in Amrut Nagar, Mumbra.

Nida Reportedly Issued Suspension Notice on April 9

According sources to preliminary police inputs Nida Khan had been working across TCS offices located in Malad and the Hiranandani complex, Powai. However, on April 9 she was reportedly issued a suspension notice by the company though the reasons for this has not been officially disclosed.

Investigators revealed that shortly after this development Nida Khan was taken back to Nashik by her maternal aunt identified as Noori Shaikh. This detail emerged during the questioning of her husband.

In a significant development a team from the Nashik Crime Branch Unit-1 detained Moin Navid Iqbal Khan from his workplace in Mumbra. Officials confirmed that he is currently being questioned to establish his knowledge of the case and its ramifications.

Multiple Angles Being Probed, Further Investigation Ongoing

Sources within the police indicated that multiple angles are being probed, including the sequence of events leading to the registration of the offence and the role of individuals linked to the accused.

Authorities have stated that further investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

TCS CEO Says Nida Was Not HR Manager, No Complaints on Ethics Channels

Meanwhile, K. Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, issued a statement on Friday. He said ``We have engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS;

`` We have constituted an Oversight committee chaired by Keki Mistry, Independent Director of TCS;

``The findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the Oversight committee, for review and implementation of any recommendations."

Krithivasan also stated that ``Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities."

``Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue.

While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels," he claimed.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also holding the home portfolio, said the possibility of a cell acting in the background of the developments in TCS is being probed. He said a few other companies are also being probed to find out if they faced problems akin to TCS.

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