Tata Trusts, Mumbai University Join Hands To Restore Historic Sir Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall |

The Tata Trusts joined hands with the University of Mumbai on Wednesday to restore and upgrade the Sir Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall, a Grade-I heritage building on the university’s historic Fort campus.

A Landmark of Mumbai’s Academic Heritage

The University of Mumbai, established in 1857, is among India’s oldest centres of higher learning. Its iconic Fort campus houses celebrated neo-gothic landmarks, including the Rajabai Clock Tower, the University Library, and the Sir Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall. Completed in 1874 through the generous donation of Sir Cowasji Jehangir, the hall has long stood as a symbol of academic tradition and civic pride.

Earlier Restoration Won UNESCO Recognition

In 2006, nearly 130 years after its completion, the hall underwent a major restoration supported by the state government, the Jamsetji Tata Trust, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Heritage Conservation Society. The project executed by Abha Narain Lambah Associates received the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award of Distinction for cultural heritage conservation.

Tata Trusts Sign MoU for Fresh Conservation Effort

On Wednesday, Tata Trusts signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the university to once again restore the iconic hall. The new partnership aims to preserve the building’s architectural heritage while upgrading it for contemporary use. According to Tata Trusts, Abha Narain Lambah Associates will lead the conservation work, combining best practices in built-heritage preservation with modern infrastructure enhancements.

Institutional Leaders Welcome the Collaboration

Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Tata Trusts, said, “Supporting institutions of excellence has been at the heart of the Tata Trusts' work since our inception, and preserving this iconic building honors both our longstanding commitment and the city's remarkable academic legacy. The Convocation Hall stands as a testament to Mumbai's educational and architectural heritage. We are pleased to collaborate with the University of Mumbai in preserving this heritage for future generations, restoring its historic grandeur while ensuring it remains a vibrant space that meets the needs of a modern university.”

Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra D. Kulkarni, vice chancellor of the university, added, “We deeply appreciate the noble gesture to support the restoration and upgradation of Sir Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall. Their generous contribution will help ensure that this heritage building continues to stand in its full glory—preserved, functional, and meaningful for future generations of students, scholars, citizens, and visitors from across India and around the world.”

Architects Set to Lead Second Restoration Cycle

Abha Narain Lambah, principal architect at Abha Narain Lambah Associates, said, “Having restored this magnificent building 20 years ago, it is an honour and privilege to work on the conservation of this historic Victorian Neo-Gothic gem once again.”

