Tata Steel Awards ₹25,000 Scholarships To Palghar Students, Strengthens CSR Education Support Initiative

Tata Steel distributes fellowships to Palghar students, promoting education access through CSR initiatives | AI Generated Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, April 25: Tata Steel Limited (Tarapur branch) continues its commitment to supporting meritorious students from economically weaker sections of society through its scholarship initiatives. As part of this effort, a scholarship examination was conducted on September 28, 2025, at Sonopant Dandekar College.

Fellowship categories and financial assistance

The examination was held under two fellowship categories: the Tata Wiron Fellowship for students from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the Tata Jyoti Fellowship for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Under these schemes, selected students receive annual financial assistance of Rs 8,500 (Wiron Fellowship) and Rs 25,000 (Jyoti Fellowship).

12 students awarded fellowships

A total of 12 students from Sonopant Dandekar College successfully cleared the competitive examination and were awarded the fellowships, including 2 recipients of the Tata Wiron Fellowship and 10 recipients of the Tata Jyoti Fellowship.

Ceremony held in presence of officials

The scholarship distribution ceremony was held on April 23, 2026, in the presence of CSR Coordinator Kunal Bari, along with his colleagues Lohit Bangera, Sumit Sonawane, and Rajesh Vartak from Tata Steel Tarapur. The event was also attended by the college Principal Kiran Save and Vice Principal Mahesh Deshmukh.

Speakers highlight CSR legacy and student guidance

Speaking on the occasion, Save praised the legacy of J. R. D. Tata, noting that long before Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) became widely recognised, he had envisioned and implemented initiatives to support economically disadvantaged communities, benefiting countless individuals across the country.

Deshmukh advised students to utilise the scholarship funds wisely for their education rather than unnecessary expenses. He encouraged them to pursue courses related to artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to better prepare for future employment opportunities.

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Call for wider participation

Bari emphasised that Tata Group utilises CSR funds to ensure that students’ education is not disrupted due to financial constraints. He also urged more students from the Palghar region to participate in such initiatives.

Examination process managed efficiently

The scholarship examination and documentation process were efficiently managed by Gaikwad and Senior Clerk Nandini Thakur.

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