Tata Power signs MoU with NAREDCO to install 5,000 EV charging points across Maharashtra

As per MoU, the company will set up EV charging points across NAREDCO’s member developer properties

The move will give boost to faster EV adoption in the state

EV owners across members' properties to have 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power’s EZ Charge mobile app

Amid chorus for e mobility, Tata Power, leading electric-vehicle charging infrastructure providers, has collaborated with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across its member’s developer properties. The MoU was signed today at The Real Estate Forum, 2022 in Mumbai in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism & Environment. The move will give a boost to EV adoption in the state.

Tata Power will provide a comprehensive EV charging solution across member developers of NAREDCO. This will include installation, maintenance, and up-gradation of the chargers as and when required. EV owners across NAREDCO's member developers' properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power’s EZ Charge mobile app. The collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra.

"We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power's and NAREDCO collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility," said Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

These chargers will be made available as Public/ Semi-Public Charging Stations based on the nature of the premises. This will help commuters easy access to the chargers, thereby encouraging them to use electric vehicles.

The Company has deployed more than 500 public & semi-public charging points in Maharashtra and over 1500 public EV charging points across different cities.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:00 PM IST