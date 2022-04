Tata Motors has announced a price increase across its passenger vehicles, to partially offset the rise in input cost.

Effective today, (April 23, 2022), the weighted average increase is 1.1 percent, depending on the variant and model, it said in a press release.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 01:07 PM IST