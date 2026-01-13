 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Shrimad Rajchandra Love And Care Raises ₹12.5 Crores
Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care raised about ₹12.5 crore ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, reinforcing its position as the event’s highest fundraising NGO. With 112 individual fundraisers and 38 corporates, SRLC’s cumulative TMM collections have crossed ₹64 crore in 13 years. Funds will support women empowerment and healthcare initiatives.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), an initiative of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, raised about Rs12.5 crore at Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2026, five days before the event day. | X @TataMumMarathon & @SRLCUSA

Mumbai: Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), an initiative of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, raised about Rs12.5 crore at Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2026, five days before the event day. The organisation has reinforced its position as the highest fundraising NGO, with the total raised funds crossing Rs64 crore in over 13 years.

Wide Participation

This year, SRLC’s campaign is supported by participation of 112 individual fundraisers, and over 38 corporates. Sis TMM Change Legends, including Dr. Bijal Mehta, Dr. Meera Mehta, Shyam Jasani. Sophie Shah (youngest Legend at the Mumbai Marathon, age 16), Uttpal Mehta and Sunit Kothari, each raised over Rs1 crore individually. Notably, 16-year-old Sophie is the youngest legend at TMM 2026. Additionally, young leaders like Anyssa Kothari (16) and Amyra Sheth (13) raised over Rs25 lakhs each.

Dr. Bijal Mehta, trustee of SRLC, said, “For me, fundraising at the Mumbai Marathon is not just about numbers, it is about purpose, compassion, and collective action inspired by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. SRLC has shown us that when intent is pure and execution is sincere and transparent, impact naturally follows. Being able to inspire my family and friends to walk this path together has been deeply fulfilling, it is truly a legacy of love, care, and service.”

Use of Funds

According to SRLC, the funds raised this year will support two flagship initiatives of the organisation, including the Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women and mega multi-specialty medical camps conducted across the country, reaching out to the underserved population in remote rural and tribal areas.

Training Reach

Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women is a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to empower women. Spanning over 11 acres with a built-up area of nearly 2 lakh square feet, the centre is said to represent one of India's largest integrated women's empowerment ecosystems, designed to transform the lives of rural women at every stage of their journey. The initiative is said to directly train and skill over 15,000 women annually, with thousands more reached through satellite centres and partnerships across rural India. Mega Multi-Specialty Medical Camps will provide free, high-quality medical consultations, diagnostics, surgeries, and follow-up care to underserved communities.

