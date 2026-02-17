Tata Memorial Centre To Set Up India’s First Ayurveda-Based Cancer Research Hospital In Khopoli With ₹300 Crore Grant

100-Bed Integrative Cancer Research Centre to Open in Khopoli Within 8 Months | Pixabay (Representation Image)

Mumbai, Feb 17: In a major boost to integrative cancer care in India, the Tata Memorial Centre is setting up the country’s first Ayurveda-based cancer research centre in Khopoli, Raigad district.

The project has received a ₹300 crore grant from the Ministry of AYUSH and will include a 100-bed hospital. The facility is expected to become operational within the next six to eight months.

Land allotted on nominal lease

The Maharashtra government has allotted 10 hectares of land in Tambati, Khalapur taluka, on a nominal lease of Rs 1 per year for 30 years to establish the Integrated Ayurvedic Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

The facility will reserve 12% of its beds for underprivileged families, government employees and the general public at subsidised rates under various health schemes. Affordable accommodation will also be provided for one attendant per patient.

Focus on evidence-based Ayurvedic therapies

The initiative aims to bridge traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific research to develop evidence-based cancer therapies. Officials said the centre will focus on validating herbal formulations through rigorous laboratory testing, safety assessments and efficacy studies.

Medicinal plants shortlisted for research

As part of the project, 20 medicinal plants identified for their potential role in cancer treatment have been shortlisted for detailed research. Scientists will evaluate their therapeutic properties, safety profile and clinical effectiveness, with the objective of developing treatments that are safe, affordable and accessible.

The research facility will also house a repository of nearly 1,500 medicinal plant species sourced from across the country. Around 200 traditionally used plants will undergo in-depth scientific evaluation. Laboratory studies are scheduled to begin in phases from January, after which selected formulations will move forward to clinical trials.

Construction and cultivation underway

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director of ACTREC, Navi Mumbai, said construction of the building and cultivation of medicinal plants are currently underway. “In the next six to eight months, the integrative research centre will be ready,” he said.

Clinical trials planned at 100-bed hospital

Project officials added that the first phase will focus on confirming safety and effectiveness. Once preliminary validation is complete, clinical trials will be conducted at the 100-bed hospital to assess outcomes under real-world conditions.

Centre expected to set national benchmark

Experts believe the Khopoli centre could set a national benchmark for integrative oncology, providing a scientific foundation to traditional medicine while expanding treatment options for cancer patients.

