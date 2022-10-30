Tata Airbus Project: Aaditya Thackeray seeks Industry minster's resignation | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AUThackeray

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleging that because of one man’s (without naming the CM) treachery and monstrous ambition, Maharashtra has pushed to the instability.

It has lost its face. Mr. Thackeray also targeted the industry minister, Uday Samant who last month had said that the Tata Airbus project will come up in MIHAN, Nagpur, but the project has moved out of the state. He demanded that the industry minister should resign immediately for the loss of the Tata Airbus project.

Mr. Thackeray hailed the efforts made by the Chief Ministers of MadhyaPradesh,Odisha and Rajasthan for their invitation to the investors from Maharashtra to their states."It's fine to make fun of me, but it's taking Maharashtra backwards as the present government’s focus is only on politics.," said Mr. Thackeray. Meanwhile, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesman Naresh Mhaske replied to Mr. Thackeray’s criticism and reminded him that when the Tata Airbus contract was signed in September 2021 his father was the chief minister.

“You should admit that the projects have gone out of Maharashtra as the conspiracy was hatched to put explosives outside the residence of a prominentindustrialist and former home minister and a police officer were jailed in this regard. Mr. Mhaske asked Mr. Tatheray to stop defaming the Shinde-Fadnavis government.