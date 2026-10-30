Tardeo Businessman Duped Of ₹18.39 Lakh In Fake Dell Computer Supply Deal Despite Stock Verification | File Image

Mumbai: A businessman dealing in the purchase and sale of computers was allegedly cheated of Rs 18.39 lakh after being promised the supply of 25 Dell desktop computers. In a bizarre twist, a courier employee was even sent to inspect the computers before the payment was made. The employee reportedly verified the stock and shared photographs of the computers. However, after receiving the money, the fraudsters failed to deliver the computers and stopped responding to calls.

Tardeo Trader Comes Across Computer Supply Offer On WhatsApp

A case has been registered at the Central Region Cyber Police Station of Mumbai Police in this connection. The complainant, Jignesh Kamlesh Shah (54), has been running a computer trading business through his company in Tardeo for the past 24 years. On August 7, 2026, a female employee from the sales department of his company came across an offer related to the purchase and sale of computers on a WhatsApp group. The offer was posted by a Jaipur-based firm, Om Shiv Enterprises, which claimed to supply Dell desktop computers.

Finding the offer lucrative, Shah's company placed an order for 25 computers. A man identifying himself as the owner of the firm, Ashish Jangid, demanded an advance payment to proceed with the transaction. However, Shah insisted on verifying the stock before transferring the money.

Courier Employee Sent To Chennai To Verify Stock

Accordingly, a courier employee was sent to an address in Chennai to inspect the computers. The employee was allegedly shown the stock at the location and subsequently shared photographs of the computers with the company through WhatsApp.

After receiving confirmation of the stock, Shah transferred Rs 18,39,325 through RTGS on October 26 to a bank account maintained with IndusInd Bank.

However, after receiving the payment, the person who had promised to supply the computers stopped answering calls. When Shah contacted the courier company, he was informed that no consignment had been booked or dispatched from the said address.

Realising that he had been cheated, Shah lodged a complaint through the cybercrime helpline 1930. Subsequently, on October 29, Mumbai Cyber Police registered an FIR against unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

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