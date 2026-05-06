Tarballs Spotted On Mumbai's Chowpatty & Juhu Beach; Sparks Environmental Concerns - WATCH | Mumbai.insights

Mumbai: A video has surfaced online showing tarballs washed ashore on the beaches of Juhu and Chowpatty, raising concerns over marine pollution and the impact on coastal ecosystems.

According to a post shared by the Instagram page ‘Mumbai.insights’, the tarballs seen on the beaches are sticky masses of weathered crude oil that pose risks to both marine life and humans. The post highlighted how the oily deposits not only affect the appearance of the beaches but can also harm aquatic organisms and coastal habitats.

The viral visuals show several tarballs spread across the sand as new waves wash new tarballs on the beach surface. Their presence has sparked discussions online regarding marine cleanliness and possible sources of oil contamination in coastal waters.

According to a 2017 research paper titled ‘Diversity of Bacteria and Fungi Associated with Tarballs: Recent Developments and Future Prospects’ published by the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), tarballs are small, sticky lumps of weathered crude oil commonly found floating in oceans or washed ashore after oil spills. The study explains that they are formed when crude oil undergoes physical and chemical transformations due to exposure to sunlight, seawater, wind, waves, and microbial activity.

The research further notes that tarballs can vary greatly in size and colour, ranging from tiny pellets to larger black masses. These deposits can persist in marine environments for long periods and are considered harmful to marine ecosystems, birds, and coastal habitats.

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The paper also states that tarballs may contain toxic hydrocarbons along with various bacteria and fungi. While some microorganisms naturally help degrade oil and assist in bioremediation, the overall presence of tarballs remains an environmental concern due to their potential ecological impact.

The appearance of tarballs along Mumbai’s coastline comes at a time when beach pollution and marine waste continue to remain recurring issues across the city’s shores.

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