Tansa East pipeline repairs to affect water supply in suburbs

Residential areas of Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarg and parts of Vikhroli, which fall under S ward of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will not get water supply between December 9 and December 10. Maintenance work of the Tansa East pipeline will be done on December 9 and December 10 for which the water supply valve would be turned off.

BMC uses the Tansa East pipeline to supply potable water to major parts of suburban Mumbai. In order to improve water flow, engineers of the Water Supply Department will replace the four kilometres long 1,800 metre diameter pipeline with a 2,400 metre diameter pipeline.

"Tansa East is the main water supply pipeline that is spread across the suburban belt. Carrying out repair work at one time is not possible, which is why we are conducting maintenance in a phased manner," a senior official of the Water Supply Department told FPJ.

In November, two incidents of pipeline bursts were reported in the Tansa East mainline. Following this, the water supply department of the BMC had carried out a thorough survey. Earlier, last week, BMC repaired a leakage that had occurred 30 feet below the surface on the Tansa East line in G South ward.

"The main pipeline is more than 100 years old. So many parts have already worn out and need replacement. We are working on these parts to avoid future cases of pipeline burst," the official added.

The BMC also informed that the repair work will affect the water supply in areas of Andheri East, Bandra East, Ghatkopar and Kurla and residents living in these areas may experience low pressure for two days.