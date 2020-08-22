Tanker carrying chemical falls from Thane's Mumbra bridge; driver injured

A tanker carrying chemicals toppled at the Mumbra bridge on Saturday morning. The driver sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to a nearby hospital.
The accident spot was attended by the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane following an alert call.
"The incident took place at around 7 am when tanker containing a chemical (Raw OG) fell off the Mumbra bridge after the driver lost his control. The tanker was plying towards Taloja from Gujarat.
The accident occurred near Dutta wadi, B K Bhagat compound, in Mumbra," said Santosh Kadam, in charge of RDMC, Thane.
According to the RDMC official, the tanker toppled into bushes, close to the house (ground plus one storey). However, the house was empty as there were no occupants in the same.
"The driver of the container, Virendra Yadav, has suffered serious injuries, who is undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, in Kalwa (Thane)," informed Kadam.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)