Tanker carrying chemical falls from Thane's Mumbra bridge; driver injured

The accident occurred near Dutta wadi, B K Bhagat compound, in Mumbra," said Santosh Kadam, in charge of RDMC, Thane.

According to the RDMC official, the tanker toppled into bushes, close to the house (ground plus one storey). However, the house was empty as there were no occupants in the same.

"The driver of the container, Virendra Yadav, has suffered serious injuries, who is undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, in Kalwa (Thane)," informed Kadam.