 Tamil Nadu Man In Viral Video Claims He Was 'Denied Entry' Into Virat Kohli's Restaurant In Mumbai Due To His Outfit; Watch
Tamil Nadu Man In Viral Video Claims He Was 'Denied Entry' Into Virat Kohli's Restaurant In Mumbai Due To His Outfit; Watch

Tamil Nadu Man In Viral Video Claims He Was 'Denied Entry' Into Virat Kohli's Restaurant In Mumbai Due To His Outfit; Watch

Since the video went viral on social media, it has triggered mixed reactions with some people saying that it was nothing against the culture as some restaurants have a dress code, while others took offense to the man’s claims

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
An unidentified person has claimed that he was denied entry to one of Virat Kohli’s restaurants, One8 Commune, in Mumbai’s Juhu. In the video that has now gone viral on social media, the man dressed in veshti claimed that he was denied entry due to his outfit. 

In the video which has managed to grab over 1 million views on social media, the man can be heard saying that soon after he landed in Mumbai, he went straight to Kohli’s restaurant after checking into a hotel.  However, to his surprise, he was denied entry in the restaurant, after which he made a video about the whole incident. 

Viral video triggered mixed response from X users

He alleged that the staff stopped him from entering the restaurant as his outfit was not in accordance with the restaurant’s dress code. In the video the man can be seen wearing a white shirt and veshti, an outfit which people wear in Tamil Nadu. 

Since the video went viral on social media, it has triggered mixed reactions with some people saying that it was nothing against the culture as some restaurants have a dress code, while others took offense to the man’s claims.  

A user on X wrote,"My personal view is dress code should be followed bro." 

Another furious user wrote,"@imVkohli This how you treat our ppl from south? In this video. A guy comes out wearing ripped jean. Is allowed ✅. A woman dressed in knee-length shorts is allowed ✅ But wearing regional dress code is a big No ❌.

Taking the argument a step further @Insane__Emi asked Kohli "Why does Virat hates Indian culture so much?" On X, he wrote, "In Virat Kohli's One8 commune. A man wearing scullcap or a woman wearing Hijab or a woman wearing Bikini / crop tops is allowed. But a person wearing Traditional TN Veshti/Lungi is not. Why does Virat hates Indian culture so much #ShameOnKohli."

