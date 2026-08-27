Tamhini Ghat Murder Case: 27-Year-Old Pune Woman Allegedly Strangled, Body Dumped In Ravine; 2 Arrested Within 24 Hours

Police arrested two suspects after the body of a 27-year-old woman was found in a Tamhini Ghat ravine | File Photo

Raigad, August 27, 2026: A 27-year-old married woman was allegedly murdered in Tamhini Ghat after she refused to end her relationship with one of the accused and return to her husband, who had recently been released from jail, police said. The Raigad Local Crime Branch arrested her alleged lover and his friend within 24 hours of the body being found.

The deceased has been identified as Suman Gopal Yadav (27), a resident of Chikhali in Pune and originally from Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Durgaprasad Mangalprasad Prajapati (24) and his friend Dineshkumar Bisram Prajapati (27), both residents of Chikhali, Pune.

Relationship Preceded Murder

According to police, Yadav was married and had two daughters. Her husband was in jail and returned home around three months ago. Following his return, Durgaprasad allegedly told Yadav that their relationship should end and that she should return to her husband. However, she allegedly refused to do so and insisted that she wanted to continue the relationship with Durgaprasad and that he should also take responsibility for her children as well.

“Prima facie, it appears that the deceased was in a relationship with accused Durgaprasad Prajapati. After her husband returned from jail around three months ago, Prajapati told her that their relationship should end and that she should go back to her husband. However, she was adamant that she wanted to live with Prajapati and insisted that he take care of her two children as well. As he was not willing to accept this responsibility, he allegedly decided to eliminate her with the help of his friend Dineshkumar Prajapati,” said API Milind Andhale of Mangaon Police Station.

According to the police, Durgaprasad and Dineshkumar allegedly took Yadav to Tamhini Ghat on the pretext of going out. They allegedly strangled her using her dupatta and dumped her body in a ravine before leaving the spot.

Body Found In Ravine

Yadav’s body was found at around 12.35 pm on August 25 in a ravine beside the Pune-Mangaon Road in the limits of Kondeyar village. As the identity of the woman was initially unknown, Mangaon Police registered an accidental death case.

After the investigation indicated that she had been strangled, Mangaon Police registered a murder case on August 26 under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Considering the seriousness of the case, Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal and Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare directed the Local Crime Branch to conduct a parallel investigation. A team led by Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Milind Khopade began efforts to establish the identity of the deceased and trace those responsible.

Accused Traced Within Hours

During the investigation, the woman was identified as Suman Yadav. Based on information gathered about her and technical investigation, the police traced the two suspects to the Pimpri-Chinchwad area and detained them for questioning.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had taken Yadav to Tamhini Ghat and strangled her before dumping her body in the ravine.

Both accused have been handed over to Mangaon Police Station for further legal action. Further investigation into the murder is underway.

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